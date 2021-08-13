CNO Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

