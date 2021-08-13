CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of CNX Resources worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.