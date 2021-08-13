Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.220 EPS.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $10.60. 6,647,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

