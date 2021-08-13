Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.51

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.51 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 2,005,202 shares changing hands.

COA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

