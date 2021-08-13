Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,571 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 16.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.41% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $117,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.