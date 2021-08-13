Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,571 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 16.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.41% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $117,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

