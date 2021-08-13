CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Insider Kenneth C. Cundy Sells 10,000 Shares

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) insider Kenneth C. Cundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $20,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 75,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CohBar by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

