CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Insider Kenneth C. Cundy Sells 10,000 Shares

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) insider Kenneth C. Cundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $20,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 75,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
