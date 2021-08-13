Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cohen & Steers worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

CNS opened at $88.84 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $88.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

