Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 89.6% in July

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 448,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

