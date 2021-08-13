Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

