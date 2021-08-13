Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $17.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
