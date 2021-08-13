Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.62% of Coherent worth $39,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Coherent stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $239.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
Featured Article: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.