Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.62% of Coherent worth $39,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $239.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

