Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Stake Lowered by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,952 shares during the quarter. Cohn Robbins comprises 1.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.28% of Cohn Robbins worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 116,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,015. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

