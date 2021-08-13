Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 568.20 ($7.42). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), with a volume of 24,418 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574.48. The company has a market capitalization of £227.78 million and a PE ratio of 42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,461 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55), for a total transaction of £20,004.58 ($26,136.11).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

