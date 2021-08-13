Cohu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,119 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,103% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.