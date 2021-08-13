Coin98 Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $222.76 million and $78.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006427 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

