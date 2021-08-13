CoinPoker One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,063.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $7,063.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

