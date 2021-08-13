Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $1.76

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $202,303.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

