Coldstack Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $137,766.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00143633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00152528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,127.99 or 0.99804738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00865052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.