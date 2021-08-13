Collateral Pay Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1.06 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00139573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.02 or 1.00138167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00862192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,307,607 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

