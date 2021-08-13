Collective (CO2) Market Cap Hits $324,385.13

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $324,385.13 and $320,992.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

