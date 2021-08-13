Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $219,627.43 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,453.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.52 or 0.01357303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00346717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00119806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

