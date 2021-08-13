ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0004

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009048 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,085,272,386 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

