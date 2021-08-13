Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,128,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 7,542,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

