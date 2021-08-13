Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.52

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 42095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUF.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.