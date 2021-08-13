Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.52

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 42095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUF.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

