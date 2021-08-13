Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Commvault Systems worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,500 shares of company stock worth $9,169,694. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.02, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.43. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

