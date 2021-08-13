Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 526.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

