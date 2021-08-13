Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 526.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.
PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile
