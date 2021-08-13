Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

CCU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

