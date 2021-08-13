Comparing ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) & APi Group (NYSE:APG)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ABCO Energy alerts:

This table compares ABCO Energy and APi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.16 million 1.08 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A APi Group $3.59 billion 1.25 -$153.00 million $1.22 18.20

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

Risk & Volatility

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -22.44% N/A -40.31% APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ABCO Energy and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

APi Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given APi Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APi Group beats ABCO Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ABCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.