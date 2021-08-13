Comparing Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Better Choice and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pernod Ricard 0 7 5 0 2.42

Better Choice presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Pernod Ricard has a consensus price target of $43.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.61 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -3.11 Pernod Ricard $9.30 billion 6.19 $363.94 million $1.20 36.17

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pernod Ricard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Better Choice on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

