Comparing Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 13.30 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 20.96 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -127.43

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 11 13 0 2.54

Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $221.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.08%. Given Skylight Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Teladoc Health -46.86% -1.42% -1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.