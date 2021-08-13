Comparing The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of The L.S. Starrett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of The L.S. Starrett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The L.S. Starrett and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The L.S. Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Hillman Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than The L.S. Starrett.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The L.S. Starrett and Hillman Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The L.S. Starrett $201.45 million 0.26 -$21.84 million N/A N/A Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

The L.S. Starrett has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares The L.S. Starrett and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The L.S. Starrett -6.72% -25.52% -7.69% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats The L.S. Starrett on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom and non-contact gaging. In addition, the company offers hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, and construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, medical, oil and gas, machinery, government, equipment, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

