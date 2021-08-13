Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider D Eugene Ewing Acquires 2,511 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

