Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.86. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.