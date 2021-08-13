Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,936,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $695.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.