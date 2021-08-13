Comtech Telecommunications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 773% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 call options.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $26.46. 4,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

