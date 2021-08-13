Conceal Market Capitalization Hits $3.65 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $127,101.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.39 or 0.99973823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.33 or 0.01005903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.00366715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.00414567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,474,833 coins and its circulating supply is 10,966,582 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

