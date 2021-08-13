Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) Insider Buys A$99,900.00 in Stock

Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) insider Guy Le Page bought 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,900.00 ($71,357.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
About Conico
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.