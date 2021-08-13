Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) Insider Buys A$99,900.00 in Stock

Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ) insider Guy Le Page bought 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,900.00 ($71,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

About Conico

Conico Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. It primarily explores for cobalt, nickel, and manganese deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Mt Thirsty project located to the northwest of Norseman, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fission Energy Ltd.

