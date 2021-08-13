Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.29. 9,332,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

