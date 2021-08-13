Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys 102,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $155.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

