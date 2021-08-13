Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.25

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Constellation has a total market cap of $315.00 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00887766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00105847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043644 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars.

