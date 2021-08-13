ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

