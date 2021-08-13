ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 46.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,465,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $15,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

