ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WISH. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.