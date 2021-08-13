ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

