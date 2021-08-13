ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Loop Capital

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.