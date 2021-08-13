ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ContextLogic traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1421845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.