ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

WISH opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

