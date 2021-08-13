Contrasting Cactus (NYSE:WHD) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cactus and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 4 5 0 2.56 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cactus presently has a consensus price target of $31.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given Cactus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 9.77% 4.45% 2.87% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Cactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cactus and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $348.57 million 7.60 $34.45 million $0.73 47.92 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Weatherford International.

Summary

Cactus beats Weatherford International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company was founded in August 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

