Contrasting Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forum Merger III and Tata Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.38 -$1.95 billion ($0.06) -341.33

Forum Merger III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Merger III and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A Tata Motors -3.36% 15.16% 2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forum Merger III and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tata Motors 0 4 0 0 2.00

Forum Merger III currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Tata Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Merger III

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

