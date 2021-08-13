Contrasting PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) & Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PepsiCo and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 11.01% 59.56% 9.15% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $70.37 billion 3.07 $7.12 billion $5.52 28.36 Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PepsiCo and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 5 6 0 2.42 Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

PepsiCo currently has a consensus target price of $159.18, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 15.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.76%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Vintage Wine Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The Quaker Foods North America segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PepsiCo Beverages North America segment consists of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The Latin America segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America region. The Europe segment comprises of beverage, food, and snack goods in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The Africa, Middle East and South Asia segment offers snack food products under the Lay’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands. The company was founded by Donald M. Kendall, Sr. and Herman W. Lay in 1965 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

