Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 3,966,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

